UAE Asks iPhone, iPad Users to Remove Apple Mail App

Published April 28th, 2020 - 08:30 GMT
Reports noted that the bugs in question enable attackers to send malicious emails to users, who unwittingly give the hackers control of the device by clicking on the emails. (Shuttertsock)
Earlier, TRA had alerted Apple device users about the vulnerability.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has put out a warning advising iPhone and iPad users to delete the pre-installed Mail app on their devices.

The notice has been issued due to the discovery of vulnerabilities in the app that a security researcher claims to expose users' data to hackers.

Reports noted that the bugs in question enable attackers to send malicious emails to users, who unwittingly give the hackers control of the device by clicking on the emails.

The UAE authority recommended that users opt for alternative mail apps until such time Apple puts out a patch to fix the security concerns raised.

A how-to video was also posted online by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in the UAE, detailing how users could block the app on their phones and download alternate options from their App store.

On Friday, the tech giant responded to reports, saying they did not believe the issues raised posed an immediate risk to users.

They did, however, confirm that they were working to fix the bugs in their next software update.

Via SyndiGate.info


