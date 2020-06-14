UAE: Aviation University Offers Special Scholarship for Healthcare Workers

Emirates Aviation University (EAU) has announced that it will be offering all healthcare workers in the UAE and their immediate family members a special 30 per cent scholarship on all its programmes starting September 2020.

The scholarship is applicable on tuition fees and is offered on joining a postgraduate or undergraduate programme provided that students meet the programme specific entry requirements.



Dr Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said: "We are pleased to show our support for healthcare workers who have made an immense contribution to our community especially during this difficult time. We are deeply grateful and appreciative of their efforts and hope that this gesture will help those who want to advance their careers with higher education."



Healthcare workers or their family members who wish to benefit from the discount, must apply online and submit proof of identification or letter from their workplace.



Emirates Aviation University has been recently awarded an overall score of 5 Stars by QS Stars University Ratings for its outstanding performance and academic excellence across a wide range of categories. The university is the first non-federal educational institution to receive a 5 Stars QS rating in the region, achieving five stars in teaching, employability, facilities, inclusiveness and social responsibilities and four stars in academic development and internationalisation categories. The university also received five stars for its MBA in Aviation Management programme.