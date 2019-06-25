UAE Central Bank’s Foreign Currency Assets Hit $103 Billion

The total foreign currency assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) increased to Dh379.3 billion ($103.2 billion) by the end of May, a growth of 16.1 percent from Dh326.6 billion on the same month last year, a media report said.





Meanwhile, current account balances and deposits with foreign banks strengthened to Dh322.5 billion from Dh257.23 billion in May 2018, reported Emirates news agency, citing CBUAE figures.

The foreign assets exclude CBUAE Reserve Tranche Position and Special Drawing Rights holdings with the International Monetary Fund.

In the meantime CBUAE's held-to-maturity securities rose to around Dh41.65 billion in May, with other foreign assets up to Dh15.1 billion during the monitored period.