UAE, China to Enhance Clean, Renewable Energy Cooperation

Dubai and China have expressed keenness to enhance cooperation in energy-related areas, especially clean and renewable energy.





This was revelaed during a meeting between Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electicity and Water Authority (Dewa) with Li Xuhang, consul general of China in Dubai, who has recently assumed his post.

Al Tayer congratulated the Chinese Consul on the new posting, wishing him success in his diplomatic missions.

Al Tayer emphasised the depth of UAE-China relations, as the UAE is the second largest trade partner of China worldwide and the largest partner of China in the Arab World. He pointed out that Dewa has strategic partnerships with many Chinese energy-related organisations and companies. Several major Chinese companies are taking part in Dewa's projects, especially at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar project in the world, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Dewa and Chinese companies in energy-related areas, especially clean and renewable energy.

Dubai has consolidated its position as a global hub for clean energy in support of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to produce 75% of Dubai's total power output from clean energy sources by 2050.

“We are committed to providing a state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the increasing demand for electricity and water in Dubai according to the highest standards of quality, availability, reliability, and efficiency. This supports the economic and urban development in Dubai, which can be witnessed in all areas. Dewa is also expanding its electricity and water capacity by developing new power and water stations, upgrading existing ones, and using the latest global technologies in these areas. We are also working to increase the share of clean and renewable energy, launch smart initiatives, and adopt creativity and innovation in all our operations,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer commended the Chinese companies that are taking part in the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (Wetex 2019) and the 4th Dubai Solar Show which Dewa will organise from October 21 to 23, under the umbrella of Green Week, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Chinese pavilion is one of the largest country pavilions at Wetex, which provides a unique opportunity for companies, investors, decision-makers, and visitors from around the world.

The Chinese consul general commended the comprehensive development of Dubai, and expressed his country’s interest in investing in Dubai’s renewable energy sector and further cooperation with Dewa.