UAE, China Hammered Out Several Agreements to Boost Cooperation

The United Arab Emirates and China have hammered out several agreements and Memoranda for cementing cooperation in various domains including defence, trade, energy, environment and education.





The agreements were signed in Beijing Monday a ceremony attended by visiting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of China Xi Jinping, reported the UAE news agency (WAM).

The pacts signed include: an agreement on defense and military cooperation; a MoU on environment protection and conservation; a MoU on scientific and technological cooperation; a MoU to encourage Chinese and UAE enterprises' trade and investment opportunities, and a MoU for cooperation to ensure food security advancement and integrated farming systems. They also included a MoU on exploring industrial and financial investments, a MoU to encourage UAE and Chinese enterprises to engage in trade and economic cooperation endeavors with the African continent; and a MoU on peaceful use of nuclear energy; a MoU to introduce the Chinese language in UAE education curricula; an agreement with the National Museum of China. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, also signed a Strategic Framework Agreement with China National Offshore Oil Corporation, CNOOC. Moreover, a mutual recognition agreement between the UAE Federal Customs Authority and General Administration of Customs of China, GACC, was inked.

The Abu Dhabi Global Development Market, ADGM, and the China National Nuclear Corporation, CNNC, signed a cooperation agreement to facilitate Belt and Road initiatives in the UAE and MENA region, and help grow CNNC's globalization plans.

A MoU between Abu Dhabi Ports, Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was also signed.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, hammered out a MoU with the China National Nuclear Corporation, CNNC and Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Tsinghua University inked joint research cooperation agreement.