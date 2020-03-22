UAE: Distribution of all Print Newspapers, Magazines Halted to Thwart COVID-19

The UAE National Media Council has decided to temporarily stop the distribution of all print newspapers, magazines, and marketing material with effect from 24 March, as new coronavirus cases rock the country.



The ban includes the distribution of all printed materials, advertisements in residential complexes as well as restaurants, hotels, health centres and clinics, as well as waiting halls in public and private sector service centres.



The ban does not apply to awareness publications approved by relevant health authorities, official news agency WAM reported.



Regular subscribers of the publications and large outlets in shopping centres are exempted from this, provided all the health and safety precautions are followed.



This is part of the preventive measures taken to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).



The decision is in line with the precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of the virus.



Several people touching the same printed material has the potential to disseminate the virus.



The National Media Council has stressed that the daily newspapers in the country will continue to play their crucial role in publishing news stories and carrying discussions on issues of national importance across their multiple platforms.

They will also continue their efforts to spread awareness among the public about preventive measures against the coronavirus, the Council added.



This comes as 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday 21 March, 2020, bringing the total number of cases to 153, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).



Seven new patients have also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 38 as of Saturday.



The new cases include four Bangladeshis, three Britons, a Pakistani, a Portuguese, a Polish and an American.



All the new cases of COVID-19 infected persons are in stable condition, said Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the ministry’s official spokesperson for the health sector.



“It is regrettable to see video clips of some people going to beaches, shopping centres and parks. You must take all necessary precautionary measures and stay at home. Every person should consider himself infected.



“You should leave a safe distance of at least one meter between you and the closest person to you,” she added.