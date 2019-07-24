UAE E-Commerce Market to Hit $16 Billion in 2019, Most Advanced in MENA

The UAE is the most advanced eCommerce market in the Mena region, according to a joint study by Dubai Economy and Visa, which also estimates eCommerce transactions in the country to hit $16 billion in 2019 and grow 23 per cent on average annually between 2018 and 2022.





The ‘UAE eCommerce Landscape’ study underlines innovative initiatives, such as the Dubai Smart City, tech-eager consumers and a favourable ecosystem promoting startup growth as the chief factors that have positioned Dubai and the UAE in the forefront of the eCommerce growth in Mena.

Sami Al Qamzi, director general of Dubai Economy, commented that the ‘UAE eCommerce Landscape’ report offers valuable insights on consumer preferences and investments in tech entrepreneurship that will accelerate the smart transformation of Dubai and the UAE.

“Public-private partnerships to drive awareness and trust on the value, convenience and security of online shopping and expand the digital payment option are critical to sustaining the eCommerce momentum that Dubai and the UAE have gained through promoting cashless payments and providing secure payment platforms for businesses and the public,” said Al Qamzi.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Visa as their global payment solutions will enable reliable market research and provide accurate data and insights on eCommerce trends and consumer behaviour critical to Dubai’s evolution as a Smart City.”

Global eCommerce leaders, such as Amazon, expanding to Dubai is a strong testament to the emirate’s competitiveness as a digital innovation hub, Al Qamzi added.

“Dubai has not only established an enabling eCommerce ecosystem for innovators, entrepreneurs and end-users but also continues to launch path-breaking eCommerce initiatives. Dubai Economy encourages retailers to go online and enables e-retailing on social media while also protecting the rights of consumers as well as merchants across both online and in-store retailing to promote trust and transparency,” he noted.

Marcello Baricordi, Visa’s general manager for Mena, said: “Through our partnership with Dubai Economy, Visa has constantly strived to lead efforts in driving growth of digital payment through raising awareness of all stakeholders on the value, convenience, and security of cashless payments, including eCommerce.

“The ‘UAE eCommerce Landscape’ report is the latest in our efforts to share knowledge with our partner, motivated by our commitment to help accelerate the adoption of digital payments across all areas, reduce the dependency on cash and open up new avenues for the further development of the eCommerce sector.”

He added: “By growing the eCommerce sector in the UAE, there is a tremendous opportunity to drive economic growth and extend the benefits of digital payments to residents and businesses in the country. We will continue to work with our government and industry partners to promote a regulatory ecosystem wherein public and private partnerships can thrive and spur technological advancements and entrepreneurship, and stimulate foreign investment.

“We are particularly buoyed by the policies of the government that encourage innovation on a level playing field and through open dialogue. In addition to eCommerce, we are also working with our government partners on growing mobile and contactless payments.”

Deeper internet penetration along with an advanced digital infrastructure and younger population eager to embrace technology-driven solutions available across smart phones and social media are at the core of the eCommerce growth in Dubai and the UAE. At 4.2 per cent of total sales, eCommerce penetration in the UAE is not only higher than the Mena average of 1.9 per cent and GCC average of 3 per cent, but also highest in the region.

The report shows that while consumer preference for eCommerce channels in the UAE is nearly at par with mature benchmark markets, the country has a healthy lead in average transaction size compared to both emerging and mature markets. The average size of eCommerce transactions in the UAE in 2018-2019 is $ 144 (AED 528) while it is $ 79 in mature markets and $ 26 in emerging markets.

Government payments dominate eCommerce in the UAE with 60 per cent of government transactions at Visa falling under eCommerce between March 2018 and February 2019. Government initiatives for cashless transactions including the seamless electronic management of transport via the Nol Smart Card have played a major role in promoting familiarity with ePayments in the country.

Education and government payments accounted for 38 per cent of the eCommerce transactions in the UAE between March 2018 and February 2019, growing from 25 per cent during the same period in 2016-2017. Increasing consumer reliance on food delivery apps and ride-hailing apps helped both quick service restaurants and transport sector raise their eCommerce share from 1 per cent to 2 per cent during the same period.

The outstanding eCommerce growth in the UAE largely owes to the retail sector and the thriving mall culture. Retailing in the UAE, which also comprises non-store sales, was valued at AED 202 billion ($55 billion) in 2018 and is forecast to rise to AED 234 billion ($ 63,8 billion) by 2023, with non-store sales including online shopping set to grow at 78 per cent. Online retailers and mall operators in the UAE offering a multi-channel shopping experience and payment options is also helping eCommerce grow.

A survey on consumer perceptions of eCommerce in the UAE conducted jointly by Dubai Economy and Visa earlier this year revealed that 66 per cent of the respondents trusted online shopping and 70 per cent trusted online payments. As eCommerce transactions increased, card payments in the UAE grew 70 per cent in 2018, compared to 68 per cent in 2017, while cash-on-delivery dropped 15 per cent and 22 per cent in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Quoting recent studies on online purchases in the UAE the report says that 81 per cent of adults in the UAE shopped online in 2017, up from 68 per cent in 2016. The increase in online shopping is forecast to continue as online adults look forward to increasing their online spending over the next 12 months, largely motivated by the convenience factor and a rising number of online stores.

The UAE’s rapidly expanding start-up ecosystem that continues to attract VC (Venture Capital) funding and M&A (Mergers & Acquisition) activity are major attractions for global eCommerce giants and industry innovators, the report, says, pointing to the acquisition of Souq.com by Amazon and Uber taking over Careem. The transshipment advantage of Dubai will also contribute to eCommerce growth in the UAE.

The report emphasizes that the government promoting a cashless economy and greater transparency have boosted ecommerce in the UAE. The Dubai Internet City (DIC) has established a favourable environment for entrepreneurs and start-ups to nurture the next big wave of ICT innovation. The emPay digital wallet, launched by Dubai Economy and the Dubai Commerce initiative are also highlighted as outstanding initiatives towards promoting ecommerce and offering easier access to digital transaction platforms.