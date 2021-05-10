Food Prices Up in Dubai During Last Week of Ramadan

Prices of food and beverages in Dubai recorded an increase by 0.26 percent during the fourth week of Ramadan compared to the previous week.

According to a report issued by the Dubai Statistics Center, the increase is due to the rise in the prices of fish and seafood by 1.53 percent; vegetables by 1.23 percent; sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and confectionery group by 0.71 percent; oils and fats group by 0.25 percent; fruits by 0.07 percent; bread and cereals by 0.03 percent, and meat by 0.03 percent.

On the other hand, prices of tea, coffee, and cocoa group decreased by 0.25 percent; and milk, cheese, and eggs by 0.11 percent, while prices of mineral water, soft drinks, and juices group remained stable compared to the last week.