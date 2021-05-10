Food Prices Up in Dubai During Last Week of Ramadan

  1. Home
Published May 10th, 2021 - 05:00 GMT
According to a report issued by the Dubai Statistics Center, the increase is due to the rise in the prices of fish and seafood by 1.53 percent; vegetables by 1.23 percent. (Shutterstock)
On the other hand, tea, coffee and milk saw a drop in prices.

Prices of food and beverages in Dubai recorded an increase by 0.26 percent during the fourth week of Ramadan compared to the previous week.

According to a report issued by the Dubai Statistics Center, the increase is due to the rise in the prices of fish and seafood by 1.53 percent; vegetables by 1.23 percent; sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and confectionery group by 0.71 percent; oils and fats group by 0.25 percent; fruits by 0.07 percent; bread and cereals by 0.03 percent, and meat by 0.03 percent.

On the other hand, prices of tea, coffee, and cocoa group decreased by 0.25 percent; and milk, cheese, and eggs by 0.11 percent, while prices of mineral water, soft drinks, and juices group remained stable compared to the last week.

Tags:FoodUAERamadan

Via SyndiGate.info


