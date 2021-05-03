  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi Food Giant to Invest $1.8Billion in Poultry Expansion

Saudi Food Giant to Invest $1.8Billion in Poultry Expansion

Published May 3rd, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
Saudi Food Giant to Invest $1.8Billion in Poultry Expansion
The project is one of a number of major private sector expansions announced in recent weeks and comes as the Kingdom moves to boost its food security in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The expansion will be implemented in several phases over five years

Saudi food giant Almarai is set to invest SR6.6 billion ($1.8 billion) to expand its poultry business that aims to double its market share in the sector.

Also ReadSaudi Diary Group Almarai Appoints New CEOSaudi Diary Group Almarai Appoints New CEO

 


The expansion will be implemented in several phases over five years, the company said in a filing on Monday.

“Expansion will be focusing on different geographical locations in the Kingdom to enhance the biosecurity in poultry farms and to distribute the company’s contributions in economic development,” it said in a statement.


The project is one of a number of major private sector expansions announced in recent weeks and comes as the Kingdom moves to boost its food security in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The strategic expansion of the poultry segment will be funded through internally generated cash flows, Almarai said.

Also ReadSaudi Diary Group Almarai Appoints New CEOSaudi Arabia's Almarai Wins Shareholders' Approval for Capital Increase
Tags:Saudi ArabiaAlmarai

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...