  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE Gas Firm Wins $607.5m In Dispute Case with Iran

UAE Gas Firm Wins $607.5m In Dispute Case with Iran

Published September 29th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
UAE Gas Firm Wins $607.5m In Dispute Case with Iran
The second claim would cover the rest 16.5 years remainder of the contract from 2014 to 2030. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Crescent Petroleum had a 25-year gas sales purchase deal that the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) violated by the failure to supply.

UAE energy firm Dana Gas has won a $607.5 million (AED 2.23 Billion) reward in a dispute case with the state-owned Iran's national oil company (NIOC) from a tribunal for damages related to a contract.

Also ReadUAE: Dana Gas Revenues Soar 41 Percent in Q1, Net Profit to $24 MillionUAE: Dana Gas Revenues Soar 41 Percent in Q1, Net Profit to $24 Million

Crescent Petroleum, an affiliate of Sharjah-based Dana Gas, had a 25-year gas sales purchase deal that the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) violated by the failure to supply, in a statement.

Dana Gas said it will claim a much larger award for damages in another round of arbitration with the NIOC as this first arbitration covers the period of the first 8.5 years of the 25-year gas sales agreement from 2005 to 2014 only.

The second claim would cover the rest 16.5 years remainder of the contract from 2014 to 2030.

Also ReadUAE: Dana Gas Revenues Soar 41 Percent in Q1, Net Profit to $24 MillionTotal Inks $27 Billion Oil, Gas, Solar Deals in Iraq
Tags:Dana GasUAE

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...