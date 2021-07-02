  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: Golden Visa Holders to Start Receiving Work Permits

UAE: Golden Visa Holders to Start Receiving Work Permits

Published July 2nd, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
UAE: Golden Visa Holders to Start Receiving Work Permits
Work permits and contracts concluded between employers and workers who receive the Golden Residency will remain valid, and subject to all applicable UAE legislations. (Shutterstock)

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the start of issuing of work permits for holders of Golden Visas.

Also ReadMeet The Lucky Two Indian Sisters Who Got a 10-year UAE Golden VisaMeet The Lucky Two Indian Sisters Who Got a 10-year UAE Golden Visa

The step is an implementation of the Cabinet resolution, under which work permits for Golden Visa holders were created.

The ministry stated that such permits are required in three cases. First are those who were unemployed when they received their Golden Residency, and wish to start working for a certain employer. Second are Golden Residency holders who plan to start working for a new employer. Third is when a current employer wishes to renew the work permit and contract of a Golden Residency holder.

The ministry explained that the same rules and procedures related to the issuance of work permits and contracts apply to dependents registered on their parents' residency if they are applying for work and are Golden Visa holders.

Also ReadMeet The Lucky Two Indian Sisters Who Got a 10-year UAE Golden VisaAre you Eligible for the UAE Golden Visa?

Work permits and contracts concluded between employers and workers who receive the Golden Residency will remain valid, and subject to all applicable UAE legislations.

According to the ministry, fees prescribed and applicable fees for work permits for those outside the country, as well as fees for renewing and amending work permits and contracts, will also be applicable to Golden Residency holders.

Tags:UAEGolden visaWork permit

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...