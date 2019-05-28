UAE to Grant Citizenship to Over 3,000 People

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has announced that it has completed all necessary procedures, granting 3,354 children of Emirati mothers the UAE citizenship.





In a statement, the Authority said that procedures were completed following the directives of The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the continued monitoring by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

It added that all 3,354 applications received were reviewed and met with citizenship application requirements and conditions, in accordance with legal provisions and in coordination with the concerned authorities.

This latest achievement is as a result of the UAE President's directives to fast-track efforts to ensure that all necessary procedures to grant citizenship to eligible persons are completed, ensuring their inclusion in the UAE social fabric, the Authority concluded.