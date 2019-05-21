New Permanent Residency Scheme Announced in UAE

The permanent residence 'Gold Card' will be given to distinguished individuals, exceptional talents and anyone who contributes positively to UAE's success story.
Highlights
The first batch of permanent residence will be given to 6,800 investors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday announced a permanent residency scheme for select expats.


"We have launched a permanent residence system 'Gold Card' in the UAE for investors and exceptional competencies in the fields of medicine, engineering, science, and arts. The first batch of permanent residence will be given to 6800 investors whose total investments are Dh100 billion," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

"The permanent residence 'Gold Card' will be given to distinguished individuals, exceptional talents and anyone who contributes positively to UAE's success story. We want them to be permanent partners with us in our journey. All residents of the UAE are our brothers and part of our big family," a second tweet said.

