Published January 30th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
UAE to Grant Emirati Citizenship to Investors, Innovators, Artists
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
The professionals include scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families.
The UAE has adopted law amendments that allow granting Emirati citizenship to investors, specialised talents, and professionals.

The professionals include scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors, and their families.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the new law on Saturday.

"The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey," he tweeted.

The UAE Cabinet, local Emiri courts, and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship "under clear criteria set for each category", he explained.

"The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship."

