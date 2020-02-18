UAE To Inaugurate Arab World's First Nuclear Reactor

In another first in the Arab world, the UAE has received green light to operate its highly anticipated nuclear plant.

The UAE Nuclear Energy Programme achieved a major milestone as the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 received its operating licence from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR). Once operational, the Unit 1 will be able to produce clean electricity to cover 6 per cent of the UAE's energy demand and all the four units together can cater to 25 per cent of the electricity needs in the country.

"Today marks a new chapter in our journey for the development of peaceful nuclear energy with the issuing of the operating licence for the first Barakah plant. As we prepare for the next 50 years to safeguard our needs, our biggest strength is national talent," tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The FANR - the UAE's independent nuclear regulator - granted the licence to the Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation's (ENEC) subsidiary responsible for operation of the plant in Al Dhafra region.

"We have concluded our review of the operating licence application for Unit 1 and it meets all FANR requirements as stated by the UAE laws and international best practices. The operating licence is for duration of 60 years. Nawah can now start the fuel loading, commissioning phase and operation of the reactor," said Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE's permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and deputy chairman of the FANR.

"The decision to load fuel depends on Nawah," he added. The loading of the fuel is expected to take place in next two months.

The issuance of operating licence, Al Kaabi said, is a 'historical moment' for the UAE, which will enhance energy security and diversify its economy. "This will help to diversify our energy sources. This is in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. The UAE is the first country in the Arab region to operate a nuclear power plant. This is culmination of efforts over 12 years in development of the UAE Nuclear Energy Programme. This (operating licence) is result of intensive work and collaboration with national and international stakeholders such as IAEA, Korea and other international regulatory bodies."

Lessons learnt from Fukushima disaster

Changes were made to design of Barakah plant after the nuclear accident in Fukushima Daiichi, Japan, in 2011. The nuclear plant uses third generation advanced technologies to ensure safety and security.

"The nuclear programme and plant was assessed internationally by independent partners. We had 11 review missions from the IAEA. When Fukushima happened in 2011, we improved our design following the lessons learnt from the accident," Al Kaabi noted.

Christer Viktorsson, director-general of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said the South Korean-designed unit has fulfilled all safety requirements. "This reactor has a reference design already in operation in Korea. But we have analysed the design, the difference in site conditions. We have higher temperature in the UAE. We went into details of consequences of Fukushima and different actions we took because of that accident. We have weak seismic events here. The plant can withstand very high seismic events," Viktorsson said.

How the plant got its first licence

A humongous 14,000 pages application was reviewed in addition to conducting over 185 inspections and seeking 2,000 additional pieces of information to ensure plant's compliance with all regulatory requirements, said Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE's permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and deputy chairman of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

"The assessment included reviewing the plant's layout design, analysis of the site's location in terms of geography and demography, reactor's design, cooling systems, security arrangements, emergency preparedness, radioactive waste management and other technical aspects. FANR also assessed Nawah's, operator, organisational and manpower readiness with all the required processes and procedures to ensure the safety and security of nuclear power plant."

How much will clean energy cost?

Clean electricity tariff will be decided by the Ministry of Energy, said Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE's permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and deputy chairman of the FANR.

The Barakah plant Unit 1 will produce 1,400MW and expected to produce clean electricity to cover over six per cent of the UAE's energy needs. Overall the four units will supply a total of 5,600MW. It will prevent release of 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars off the roads annually - close to the total number of vehicles registered in the UAE.

"The plant, once operational, will generate up to 25 per cent of the UAE's electricity demand," Al Kaabi said and noted the plant will ensure long-term sustainability.

The official noted that the impact on electricity tariff is to be decided by other entities. "The Ministry of Energy will be able to give this information."

How the UAE will manage nuclear waste

There is strategy in place including dry storage, underground space and fund to decommission the Barakah plant.

"In the Nuclear Law, there is a provision for the government to set up Decommissioning Trust Fund. This is under consideration. As a temporary measure, the ENEC has put aside money to cover the cost of waste management when it is needed. The government will set this Fund. We will be in-charge of regulating the money that needs to go into it," said Christer Viktorsson, director-general of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).