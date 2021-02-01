UAE, India Ink Scientific, Technical Agreement

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE and the Ministry of Earth Sciences in India have signed an agreement on scientific and technical cooperation in the field of atmospheric sciences.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed in a virtual meeting at NCM headquarters, covers the integration of radar network in both countries, cooperation in forecasting tropical cyclones, and exchanging satellite information, tsunami modelling and early warning.

The MoU also stipulates the integration of seismic network information, early warning of sand and dust storms, and exchange of expertise in scientific innovations, research and training.

The meeting began with a speech by Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the Asian Meteorological Union (Regional Association II) who expressed his appreciation to both Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, Under Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, and Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, Government of India and Permanent Representative of India to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Al Mandous noted that both parties can develop pioneering programs and form expert groups to exchange messages and achieve further cooperation, adding that the foreign ministries of the UAE and India are welcoming this great step.

Al Mandous also highlighted WMO’s request regarding regional reform and the mobilization of resources to effectively implement the Organization’s strategy in the region.

He also expressed his hope that India would continue to provide assistance to members of Region II Asia through its active global participation under the umbrella of Intergovernmental organizations such as the Thai model, providing WMO experts and fiduciary contributions.

At the end of the meeting, Al Mandous announced his candidacy for a new presidential term, and requested India to support his candidacy.

Al Mandous is the current President of the Asian Meteorological Union (Regional Association II) since 2017, a member of the Executive Council of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Chairman of the Meteorology and Climate Committee in the GCC.