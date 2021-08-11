UAE: India Tops Dubai Airport Passenger Traffic Destinations

In spite of travel restrictions, the world's busiest airport for international traffic after retaining the title for the seventh consecutive year for annual traffic in 2020, Dubai International Airport (DXB), has welcomed 10.6 million passengers in the half of 2021, a year on year contraction of 40.9%.

DXB's Top Destinations

Passengers' traffic volume-wise, India carries on to be the leading destination country in the first 6 months of 2021 with more than 1.9 million passengers. Pakistan came in second place with 700,074 passengers, followed by Russia (406,209) and Egypt (401,361).

Other destination countries of note include Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the US. The top three cities by traffic were Addis Ababa (354,804 pax), followed by Cairo (345,886 pax) and Moscow (344,175).

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, commented: “We started the second half on a high note by re-opening Terminal 1 and Concourse D – the home terminal for our 60 international carriers, after 15 months of hibernation to accommodate the seasonal rush of travelers over the summer holidays".

According to Griffiths, 'this was essential to facilitate the continued expansion of the route networks of home base carriers like Emirates and flydubai, whose joint network spans 168 destinations and growing'.

With Dubai Expo 2020 and Dubai Airshow 2021 coming in few months, DXB has already witnessed some of our busiest weekends of the year in July, and passengers numbers are looking very promising as the easing of travel restrictions will boost DXB’s international traffic while unleashing its full social and economic recovery. It's worth mentioning that DXB has nearly twice the passenger traffic as the next busiest international hub in the Middle East.