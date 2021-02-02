UAE: Inflation Increases 0.09 Percent in December

Spending improved in nine out of the 13 sectors that form the index, which is a statistical method for measuring changes in the price of goods and services during two time periods.

Spending improved during the month of December on clothing, shoes, supplies, household equipment, transportation services, communications, promotion, culture, education and tobacco, in addition to the restaurants, hotels, and other goods and services, the report said.

On the other hand, spending on housing, water, electricity, gas, food and beverages sectors decreased, while spending on health services stabilized.

The largest increase was recorded in the index of Abu Dhabi by 0.40 percent during the month of December, followed by Ras Al Khaimah (0.22 percent), Sharjah (0.11 percent), Umm Al Quwain (0.08 percent) and Ajman (0.02 percent), while the Dubai index decreased by 0.38 percent.