UAE Issues Coronavirus Guidelines for Businesses

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has launched the Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines for UAE Organisations in the event of the novel coronavirus, covid-19, outbreak, as part of efforts to boost the nation's readiness and response for emergencies and transfer best international practices.

The purpose of this guide is to demonstrate precautionary and preventive measures aiming to sustain business continuity for organisations across Preventive Measures; Preparing and Increasing of Readiness; and Response and Handling of Cases, while planning for business continuity during outbreaks features Leadership; Remote Work Strategy; Staff Distribution; Flexibility of Procedures; Monitoring and Evaluation of Suppliers; and Supply Chain Readiness.

''This Guide is a guiding document to increase the readiness of the organisations in the UAE and maintain the provision of the essential services and products, as well as to reinforce the importance of synergy and sustainable cooperation between all concerned organisations in the UAE,'' NCEMA said.

According to NCEMA, the guide explains ways to address the risks arising from the outbreak of epidemics in the organisations that may directly affect business continuity and community stability.

UAE organisations at federal, local and private levels shall adopt this approach by assessing risks, threats, weaknesses and consequences thereof, where the organisations concerned may adapt their approach to identifying risks according to nature of work. Scenarios, assumptions and considerations were developed in an integrated manner to guide the process of planning at all levels, as related to points of improvement and the potential impacts of risks and threats, it added.

Business impact analysis, it affirmed, is necessary to quantify the capabilities in terms of quantity and efficiency to perform the tasks. These capabilities should reflect in emergency and crisis plans, as well as in business continuity (in the short term for the emergency, crisis and disaster cycle) and in national preparedness strategies (in the long term).

The guide, which was developed by NCEMA in cooperation with its strategic partners, can be downloaded from NCEMA's website https://www.ncema.gov.ae