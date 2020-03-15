UAE: Sharjah Hotel Records 1.8 Million Guests in 2019

Sharjah recorded a 3 percent growth in the number of hotel guests in 2019 compared to 2018, reaching 1.8 million last year with a hotel occupancy rate of 66 percent, according to the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

In terms of nationalities, guests from the Russian Federation topped the list, followed by GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, then India.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the SCTDA, said that the emirate witnessed robust inflows of tourists last year, thanks to the emirate's major achievements in terms of the launch of new recreation facilities, tourism initiatives and related activities.

Al Midfa noted that by the end of 2019, the emirate had more than 10,000 hotel rooms, comprising 1,331 rooms in nine five-star hotels; 2,733 rooms in 21 four-star hotels; 31 in one- to three-star hotels; and 2,485 apartments in 40 hotel apartment facilities.

Furthermore, six new five-star and four-star hotels were inaugurated last year, and more than seven new hotel projects are expected to be unveiled in 2020.

Tourism accounted for 8.8 percent or more than Dh9 billion of Sharjah's GDP of Dh102.5 billion per 2015 GDP data.

Al Midfa explained that the availability of diverse tourism offerings such as nature reserves, beautiful golden sand beaches, archaeological heritage sites, scientific and cultural centres, state-of-the-art infrastructure and outdoor activities also add significant value to the emirate's tourism and hospitality success.

In addition, the focus on providing bundled offers, tourism and entertainment activities and adventure experiences that effectively cater to the needs of family audiences and different segments of visitors plays an integral role, he added.

"Moving forward, we are planning to develop tourism experiences and attractions to enrich our visitors' experiences and provide them with exceptional services that will make them return to Sharjah. Great focus has also been placed on familiarising audiences with our tourism activities, attractions and events in addition to highlighting adventure tourism and the new chain hotel brands by running promotional and advertising campaigns," Al Midfa added.

Under the Sharjah Tourism Vision, the emirate aims to attract more than 10 million tourists by 2021.