UAE Issues New Law for Future Technologies Applications
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal law authorising the UAE Cabinet to grant temporary licences for testing innovations that use future technologies and its applications, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The law aims at providing a safe test environment for legislation that will govern the use and applications of future technologies.
The study to develop new legislation will begin with the launch of the RegLab in January 2019. RegLab will be the largest lab designed to anticipate and develop future legislations governing the use and applications of technologies.
This is a bid for the UAE to achieve regional and global leadership in attracting innovation and advanced technology applications such as self-driving vehicles and AI in health.
The lab will create a reliable and transparent legislative environment, introduce new legislation or develop existing legislation, regulate the work of advanced technology products and applications and encourage investment in future sectors by providing a secure legislative environment.
The legislation lab will work closely with lawmakers from federal and local government authorities as well as the private sector and business leaders to develop legislations governing vital future sectors impacting humanity and support the UAE's role as a global incubator of innovation and creative projects.
