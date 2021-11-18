UAE, Jordan, Israel to Ink Energy-For-Water Deal

Israel, Jordan, and the UAE are working to ink an agreement next week that aims to establish a solar power plant in the Jordanian desert, Israeli officials told Axios on Wednesday.

This deal, which is expected to be signed on Monday in Dubai, is poised to increase the strategic relationship between Israel, Jordan, as it will be 'the biggest regional cooperation'.

According to Axios, UAE will fund building a massive solar plant in the desert of Jordan to sell energy mainly to Israel. In return, Israel will build a desalination plant on the Mediterranean coast to sell water to Jordan.

The solar farm will be established by UAE's Masdar and is expected to be to operational by 2026. It is also planned to cover 2% of Israel's energy by 2030.

It's worth mentioning that UAE and Israel have inked a historic space agreement in which both countries will cooperate on Israel’s Beresheet 2 mission, The Jerusalem Post reported.

This was made possible as part of the Abraham Accords peace treaty. Since the signing, both Israel and UAE have inked six major deals in areas of technology, tourism, health, energy, environment and many will be announced soon.