UAE Lifts Restrictions on Entry for Passengers from 12 African Countries

The United Arab Emirates's National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority announced on Twitter that restrictions on entry for passengers arriving from 12 African countries will be lifted, and entry procedures for three others will be updated on January 29, effective 2.30pm.

According to the tweet, the country will resume all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from the following countries: Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

In addition, the UAE will update entry procedures for passengers arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

It's worth noting that passengers coming from the above mentioned countries to the UAE have to obtain a negative Covid-19 test conducted within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries of departure, and a Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure. They must also take a PCR test upon arrival and adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures in UAE.