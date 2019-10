The UAE Fuel Price Committee on Tuesday revised fuel prices for the month of November 2019.





Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh2.20 per litre, down from Dh2.24 a litre in October, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.09 a litre, down from Dh2.12 a litre the previous month.



Diesel will cost Dh2.38 per litre, lower from Dh2.41 a litre in October.