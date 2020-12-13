UAE: Masdar City Project Wins Top Honours In MENA Green Building Awards

Abu Dhabi's flagship sustainable urban development Masdar City has announced that its latest mixed-use project, The Eco Residences 2, has won top honours at Green Building Awards in Dubai.

We are proud that #MasdarCity ’s Eco Residences 2 project, has been awarded the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Green Building Project of the Year, at the MENA Green Building Awards 2020. pic.twitter.com/m2pCxKQOVp

It features 365 residential units and 513 corporate residential units located within nine high-performance residential buildings in addition to 5,646 sq m of retail, an amenity and pool deck and a public plaza.



Eco Residences 2 was designed by Masdar City project partners, CBT Architects, as the lead architect, and EHAF Engineers as lead consultant, while Sixco was the main contractor and Aecom the architects and engineers of record, under the central vision, to create a sustainable, compact, and walkable mixed-use neighbourhood.



The Mena Green Building Project of 2020 award marks the second accolade for the Eco Residence project, after Phase One of the development received the Green Residential Building award in 2018.

The announcement was made at the ninth edition of the Green Building Awards in Dubai, which opened with an address by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of Emirates Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC, and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability.

The event was hosted in partnership with regional EmiratesGBC, an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, and marked the conclusion of its 9th Annual Congress held under the theme "Building a Sustainable Future in Uncertain Times’.

Lauding the project team for the top honour, Abdulla Balalaa, Acting Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate, said: "The focus has been to develop highly sustainable buildings which exemplify Masdar City and embody the ‘four pillars of sustainability’: social, environmental, economic, and cultural."

Kishore Varanasi, Principal, CBT Architects, said, "The design and construction of the Eco Residence 2 project demonstrates environmental design and construction excellence, driven by a desire to conserve energy and water, minimise GHG emissions, and with a vision to promote biodiversity, minimise the use of high-embodied-energy materials and create an attractive, liveable and inspiring environment."

With an integrated and holistic design process, the Eco Residences 2 project team, exceeded all Masdar City sustainability performance indicators, whilst achieving a dual three Estidama Pearl Building Rating System and Leed Platinum Campus certification, the highest building rating in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), one of the world’s most widely used green building codes.