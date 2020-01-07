UAE: New Low-Cost Airline Becomes a National Carrier

The UAE Cabinet on Monday announced that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi would be one of the country's national carriers.

The announcement was part of the Cabinet's first meeting during 2020 the Year of Preparation, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.



The UAE Cabinet approved Air Arabia Abu Dhabi as a national carrier airline for the UAE in order to enhance civil aviation in the country and to allow the aviation sector to keep pace with future development plans and directions.



The resolution reflects the importance the government attaches to the aviation sector.



The UAE government has invested considerable effort to improve this sector and support all the businesses working in it.



The government gives the aviation sector all forms of support in line with the comprehensive development plans occurring in the country.