UAE: Online Shopping Complaints Soar 228 Percent in Dubai

There has been a 228 per cent increase in consumer complaints in the e-commerce sector in the month of May, compared to figures for the same period last year, authorities said on Saturday.

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy received a total of 1,404 consumer complaints in May, which is significantly higher than the 428 complaints recorded last year.

"The noticeable rise in consumer complaints on the e-commerce sector shows the change in consumer behaviour during the past month, and their preference to purchase through e-commerce websites due to the current conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially as many business owners began to sell their products online," said Ahmad Al Zaabi, director of consumer protection in the CCCP sector, Dubai Economy.

Out of the total, 94 per cent were submitted through the smart channels of Dubai Economy; 64 per cent via the 'Dubai Consumer' app; and 30 per cent through the consumerrights.ae website, while the remaining six per cent came through the call centre 600545555.

Emiratis accounted for 34 per cent of the consumer complaints received, followed by Saudis (28 per cent), Egyptians (10 per cent), Jordanians (five per cent), and Indians (four per cent).

Cashback complaints reached 27 per cent of the total e-commerce complaints, followed by non-compliance with the terms of the agreement (26 per cent), and non-compliance with after-sales service (13 per cent), Al Zaabi added.

Dubai Economy welcomes consumer complaints through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, on the Consumererrights.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555. Complaints about price increases should be submitted on the Price.ded.ae portal.