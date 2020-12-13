UAE: Over 240,000 Homes in Dubai Are Powered by Clean Energy

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said the third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, is one of the largest solar projects in the world, has a capacity of 800MW using photovoltaic solar panels. It provides clean energy for more than 240,000 residences in Dubai.

Dewa had built this key phase using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model in partnership with a consortium led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and EDF Group, through its subsidiary EDF Énergies Nouvelles at an investment of AED3.47 billion ($945 million).

The facility is the first of its kind in the Mena region to use single-axis solar tracking to increase energy generation. It also uses other innovative technologies, including cleaning robots for photovoltaic panels to increase the plant’s efficiency.

Dewa registered a world record in the cost of photovoltaic solar power for this phase of the solar park, at a levelised cost of energy of 2.99 cents per kilowatt-hour, using the IPP model.

The Dubai utility established Shuaa Energy 2 with a 60 per cent stake in the company. Masdar has 24 per cent and EDF Énergies Nouvelles has 16 per cent.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, being built at an investment of AED50 billion, is the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned total capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, said the statement from Dewa.

The total capacity of operational projects at the Solar Park, which uses photovoltaic solar panels, is 1,013MW, it stated.

Dewa is creating an additional capacity of 1,850MW using solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), it added.