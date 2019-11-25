UAE: Over 500 Cases of Social Media Violations Handled in Abu Dhabi This Year

The number of people being prosecuted in Abu Dhabi for charges of abusing social media has significantly increased this year.





Abu Dhabi Public prosecutors said they have handled 512 cases of social media violations in 2019 compared to 357 cases reported in 2018. 392 cases of social media abuse were registered in 2017.

Blackmailing youngsters and sending threatening messages to others, spreading false information, sending abusive and insulting messages, defamation and others were among the major social media violations recorded by authorities.