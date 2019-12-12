UAE: Over 8,000 Jobs to Be Created in the Banking Industry for Nationals

The Human Resources Development Committee in the banking and financial sector adopted the Emiratization points system in the banking and insurance sectors with the aim of raising Emiratisation targets through creating more than 8,000 jobs for citizens in the two sectors during the next three years.

The system is in implementation of the Emiratisation Decision package recently approved by the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The system was announced during a meeting recently held by the Human Resources Development Committee in the banking and financial sector at the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies in Dubai - headed by His Excellency Hamid Al Qatami.

The Committee reviewed the current Emiratization strategy and mechanisms for achieving the new goals for Emiratization in the banking and insurance sectors, as well as discussing rehabilitation and training programs for national cadres to occupy public and other specialized jobs in various fields of the two sectors mentioned.

Al Qatami called on institutions to enable male and female citizens to benefit from the job opportunities available in these two sectors.

He praised the efforts made by the Central Bank, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Association of Banks, the Insurance Institute, the Banking Institute, banks and insurance companies to raise the rates of Emiratization in the banking and insurance sectors.

The banking sector is at the forefront of the hiring UAE nationals with citizens with 9,000 already recruited in banks and financial institutions.

There are ongoing efforts from the Insurance Authority to increase the percentage of Emiratis in the insurance sector.