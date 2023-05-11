UAE ranks 1st in Global Competitiveness Report

UAE ranks 1st in energy, water, Infrastructure, and transportation indexes

ALBAWABA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked first in the 2023 Global Competitiveness Report in five infrastructure indexes pertaining to energy, water, physical infrastructure and transportation, Dubai-based Al-Emarat Alyoum reported.

The annual Global Competitiveness Report is issued by the Global Competitiveness Center, a subsidiary of the International Institute for Management Development, which is based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail al-Mazrouei confirmed that the UAE actually ranked first not only in the Global Competitiveness Report. But in other indexes as well. Chief among them is the Prosperity Index Report, issued by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) by the United Nations, he said, among others.

This achievement was realized "thanks to the forward-looking visions of the UAE led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed."

According to Trading Economics, the UAE has been consistently improving on the Global Competitiveness Report index since 2017.

This year, however, the United Arab Emirates jumped 11 spots.

Data provided by the Union of Arab Chambers showed that the emirates climbed from 12th place in 2022 to first place in 2023.

In the 2022 report, the UAE ranked first globally in 19 indicators.

The Emirates also ranked in the top five in 62 indicators and among the top 10 in 100 other indicators. Noting that the report measures a total of 334 indicators.

It covers four main axes, which are economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure, under which 20 sub-axes fall, covering 334 competitive indicators.