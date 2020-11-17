UAE: Sharjah Cuts Renew Rental Contract Fees 2 Percent

The Sharjah Municipality has reduced the attestation fees of leasing contracts from four percent to two percent from Monday.

This includes the attestation of both new and renewed contract leases for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, said Thabit Al Taraifi, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality. “Effective Monday, the municipality will reduce the fees until the end of March 2021,” he said.

The decision is part of the second package of the Sharjah Government incentives to support the government and private agencies, individuals, and businesses considering the ongoing pandemic.

Al Taraifi added that the municipality has updated the system for ratifying contracts to deduct only two percent of the contract value. “We have also provided customers with many channels for attesting their leasing contracts, including the municipality’s various service centers as well as and the online service where the customer can create an account to complete the transaction.

Read on More