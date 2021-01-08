UAE: SNOC Announces Gas Storage Project

Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has announced the start-up of its new gas storage project. This follows a small-scale pilot phase using existing infrastructure that has been running since early 2017.
The project included the installation of high pressure (HP) gas compression units, HP gas pipeline, utilities and support facilities, metering and tie-ins to existing plant and wells. It will be operated in a fully automated mode with world-class technical and safety standards. The new infrastructure is designed to allow future expansion.
"The timely launch of this project is a major new business development activity for SNOC. It will allow us to store excess gas in the winter to satisfy the summer peak demand as well as provide a readily available strategic reserve for energy security allowing us to respond to unexpected operational or market issues," he added.
