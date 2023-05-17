UAE stock markets close high on Wednesday

ALBAWABA – United Arab Emirates' (UAE) stock markets closed strong in the mid-week sessions, with Dubai leading at +1.61 percent and Abu Dhabi following at +0.57 percent, Al Khaleej Al Eqtisadi reported on Wednesday.

The Dubai stock market closed at 3,565 points, while the Abu Dhabi stock market closed at 9,370 points.

Combined, the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets brought in liquidity in excess of AED1.3 billion, in 21,086 deals.

UAE stock markets performance varied by closing on Tuesday, with the Dubai market registering losses estimated at AED2.071 billion overall.

The market value of the Dubai stocks stood at AED615.262 billion by the end of business Tuesday, compared to AED617.33 billion Monday.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi market index for securities and bonds increased by 0.05 percent on Tuesday, to 9,475 points, with Abu Dhabi stock trading at a total value of AED900.648 million.

The market value of Abu Dhabi stocks by end of business Tuesday reached AED2.623 trillion, compared with AED2.626 trillion Monday, registering AED3 billion in losses.