UAE Tech Podcast: A 5G Powered Future with HMD Global

Smart city access points that unlock new mobility solutions. A VR enhanced history lesson on the ancient silk roads. A health app that directly monitors your vitals and communicates with local health providers. Faster gaming and larger online communities.

As smartphones serve as the portal to the cities we live in, and the wider digital economies around us, faster and more robust data networks are unlocking a new phase of economic growth.

All of these near-horizon services have one thing in common: bandwidth. As smartphones serve as the portal to the cities we live in, and the wider digital economies around us, faster and more robust data networks are unlocking a new phase of economic growth.



By adopting an early lead in shifting to 4G services, Recon Analytics write on how the US added nearly 100 Billion to the economy by 2016, leading to huge innovation and change.

As COVID-19 batters the analogue economy, the stakes for the digital economy in the UAE and globally, could not be greater.

Now the rest of the world is catching up. As COVID-19 batters the analogue economy, the stakes for the digital economy in the UAE and globally, could not be greater.



Today we’re joined by Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President for HMD Global MENA & India. HMD is the largest European brand in the mobile and smartphone space in the UAE, with a focus on making 5G enabled devices as widely accessible as possible.