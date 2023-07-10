UAE Tech Podcast: The Dubai Expo Explorer App

From October 2020 to very recently Aisha Sheikh has worked as an Experience Lead and UX Architect for Magnopus, where she led the design team for the Expo2020 Dubai Xplorer App.



Some of our listeners have probably used the app: it allowed anyone with an internet connection to experience Expo through the eyes of a robot or avatar, engaging in treasure hunts, puzzles and augmented reality.







The Expo 2020 Dubai Xplorer experience was ahead of its time. A significant and to some extent overlooked case study within Dubai itself, the creation of the app also coincided with the rebranding of Facebook to ‘Meta’, and a surge of interest in the concept of a ‘Metaverse.’

In this episode Aisha walks us through the story of the Expo Xplorer App, and also hints at some of the factors that will help evolve spatial computing in the future: global talent, local access, training, and a digital culture which is pluralistic and multipolar.