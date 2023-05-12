UAE Tech Podcast: Karl Tlais on Dubai in the Metaverse

Karl Tlais is the CEO and co-founder of Iadvisory, a Dubai Future Fellow, and a strategic advisor in the Digital Economy in the UAE. Back in the heady days of early 2021, Karl held a notable discussion on Artificial intelligence at the Capital Club. Shortly after, John Lillywhite worked with Karl to combine three emerging aspects of the UAE digital economy into a single white paper: AI, Virtual Assets and Massive-Multiplayer Online Worlds.





Consultants the world over were focusing on all of these aspects of the digital economy; what made this White Paper different was it represented early research into the convergence of all three. During research for the white paper Facebook rebranded as “Meta,” and a new discussion on the future of digital markets began.

This episode is a look forward, and a look back. Suddenly the idea of AI based avatars traversing online worlds as you sleep is no longer as crazy as it previously seemed. But what does all of this practically mean for Dubai? Can the UAE forge ahead, or will it follow in the footsteps of others?

