UAE Tech Podcast: Meta-Marketing with Dr. Rolando Zubiran

Dr. Rolando Zubiran is Global Head of WEB 3 & Metaverse Services for RRD, or R. R. Donnelley & Sons, an American Fortune 500 integrated communications company.





In this episode Rolando provides a global perspective on what he depicts as a profound but sometimes messy revolution in Web3 technologies. He believes that a new relationship between storytelling and data ownership is evolving into a new economic rationale.

Here an NFT can blur the line between consumer and co-owner. A younger generation growing up in a web3 native digital economy will fundamentally challenge how we think about employment. Human capital will be globalized, even more than it is today.



Rolando refers to this as “Meta-Marketing 2.0.” As our identities merge with online worlds, he believes that the way we envisage the economics and society of the future will be made possible not simply by the technologies we deploy, but by the stories we use to comprehend and shape the world around us.



