UAE Tech Podcast: Michael Gord on Digital Asset Investing

Michael Gord started talking about Bitcoin in High-School, which seems both inconceivable and opportune. From there he started FinTech clubs at McGill, Bitcoin Canada, and later the blockchain association of Canada. At one point the world’s first Bitcoin Embassy in Montreal, was based ‘2 blocks away’ from where he lived.

Today, Gord is co-founder and CEO at Assets International, which according to the website “provides institutions with exposure to its premier Global ecosystem of cutting-edge blockchain technology companies.” We got hold of Michael inbetween hotel check-out and a drive through what sounds like the set of Jumanji, to talk about digital asset investing for corporations and individuals.

As Michael observes, the game has changed since 2012-2013. Brands like Nike and Apple, investors like a16z or Sequoia Capital, as well as Elon Musk, Stephen Wozniak & have entered this space. The evangelisation is over. Either you get it, or you don’t.



The only question is how long the mass-adoption of digital assets is going to take.



