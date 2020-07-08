UAE: Tourists From These 10 Countries Required to Present Negative COVID-19 Test Before Flight

Passengers travelling with Emirates from ten countries will have to present a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding their flights to Dubai, the airline said in an advisory on Wednesday. Certificates must have been issued no more than 96 hours before their departure.



Dubai started welcoming back tourists on Tuesday, with safety measures in place across the emirate. As reported by Khaleej Times, those with Covid-negative certificates can explore the city without having to undergo quarantine or isolation period.



While tourists are given the option to take the PCR test upon their arrival at the Dubai airports, Emirates clarified on Wednesday that for their passengers coming from certain destinations, "a Covid-19 negative certificate issued by a local government-approved laboratory" will be required to be accepted on the flight.



"Where specified, a certificate from a UAE government-designated laboratory in the country of origin is also acceptable," it added.

Here's Emirates' list of countries where passengers will be required to have Covid-negative certificates prior to boarding:



1. Afghanistan 2. Bangladesh 3. Egypt 4. India 5. Iran 6. Pakistan 7. Philippines 8. Russian Federation 9. Tanzania 10. USA - Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), including passengers originating from California, Florida and Texas connecting to an Emirates flight to Dubai.

Besides getting screened for the virus, holidaymakers flying to Dubai must also have travel insurance with Covid-19 cover or declare that they would bear the costs for treatment and isolation if required.

The shopping paradise of the world that boasts of iconic landmarks and glitzy malls have pulled out all the stops to ensure a safe holiday for tourists. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) gave the emirate the Safe Travel stamp last week, validating the stringent hygiene and safety protocols the city has put in place.

Reflecting its famed hospitality even amid a pandemic, the emirate has also been welcoming its travellers with special stickers on passports that read: 'A warm welcome to your second home.'