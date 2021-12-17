UAE Tycoon Majid Al Futtaim Passes Away

Emirati businessman Majid Al Futtaim has passed away.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Futtaim on Twitter, hailing him as "one of Dubai's most important" business leaders.

Al Futtaim's death was announced on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that one of Al Futtaim's most significant announcements recently was his decision to hire 3,000 Emiratis over the next five years.

رحم الله أخونا ماجد الفطيم، رجل الأعمال المبدع ، وأحد أهم تجار دبي وكبار رجالاتها …

وصاحب عطاء للوطن وخير لا ينقطع .. آخر قراراته كان توظيف ٣٠٠٠ مواطن … رحمه الله وأسكنه فسيح جناته وألهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان .. آمين pic.twitter.com/BZKtRrdRds — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 17, 2021

Al Futtaim is the owner and founder of the Majid Al Futtaim Group, which he founded in 1992. Al Futtaim's most notable properties in the UAE include Mall of the Emirates and Mirdif City Centre.

In April 2021, Forbes’ 35th Annual World Billionaires named him as among the world's top 10 richest Arabs.