Dubai Mulls Automatic Residency Visa Extension For Some Expats until Dec 9

For Dubai's expats with expired residency visas and stranded abroad, Dubai is considering granting some of them automatic visa extensions for three months including the one-month grace period, Amer center call employee in Dubai told Khaleej Times.

Stranded expats who wish to come back to UAE are encouraged to check their visa status on GDRFA website, as many other with expired visas and travel agents have also confirmed these reports to Khaleej Times.

Dinesh Ishwardas, an expatriate stranded in India with an expired visa, told Khaleej Times:



“My visa expired on July 19. When I checked the GDRFA website, I saw that I had received an automatic extension until December 9. I am planning to return to my family in UAE as soon as possible.”

The call center agent explained: "However, before traveling into the UAE, they need to apply for a pre-travel GDRFA approval and adhere to all other RT-PCR testing protocols set by the government."

UAE Lifts Flights Ban

Starting August 10, UAE has announced the lift of the travel ban for passengers from six more countries: – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda. Those travelers who have got their COVID-19 jabs outside UAE can register their details and vaccination certificates with authorities.