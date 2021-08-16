UAE's ADNOC Inks Deal with Roll Group for Heavy Haulage Solutions

Adnoc Logistics & Services (Adnoc L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), has signed an agreement with the Netherlands-based Roll Group to implement transport solutions for both onshore and offshore projects.

ADNOC L&S Partners with Roll Group for Integrated Heavy Lift Solutions https://t.co/scF8yoaKN4 pic.twitter.com/I20E0gaR6b — UAE Business News (@UAEBusinessNews) August 16, 2021

The partnership agreement was signed by Adnoc L&S CEO, Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi and Roll Group’s CEO, Peter Rondhuis, in the presence of Captain Mohamed Al Ali, Senior Vice President – Ship Management at Adnoc L&S, and Frans Van Seumeren, Founding Partner of Roll Group.



Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Adnoc L&S and the Dutch company will offer end-to-end heavy lifting and transport solutions, including full scale installation for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts. This integrated approach is expected to reduce overall project costs for customers, including Adnoc Group, the oil group said in a statement on Sunday.



In addition, Roll Group will set up a permanent base at Adnoc L&S’ Mussafah Offshore Supply Base and relocate its Self-Propelled Modular Trailers (SPMTs) to Adnoc L&S’ Riash facility.

“The partnership with Roll Group is an important step in the growth of our integrated logistics operations, particularly for heavy haulage. Heavy Lift services are an integral part of any large EPC contract, and this combined capability allows us to deliver a comprehensive and cutting-edge solution, which also turns out be more economical for the project. The UAE is currently making large investments in new downstream and industrial facilities and refurbishing existing plants. As part of our broad strategy across shipping, integrated logistics and marine services, we are creating an integrated ecosystem that can meet the transport and logistical needs of such large and critical oil and gas projects.”- Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of Adnoc L&S Also Read UAE's Adnoc, Fertiglobe Sell First Blue Ammonia to Japan's Itochu

The partnership between Adnoc L&S and Roll Group enables the companies to provide fully integrated transportation solutions within the UAE and across the region.