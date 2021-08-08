Adnoc Awards 3 Contracts Worth $763.7 Million In Rigless Services

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has awarded three contracts worth a total of $763.7 million for integrated rigless services across six of its artificial islands to support its production capacity expansion to 5 million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030.

The five-year contracts were awarded by Adnoc Offshore to Schlumberger, Adnoc Drilling, and Halliburton after a competitive tender process, with each company’s share being $381.18 million, $228.71 million, and $153.87 million, respectively. The contractors bring best-in-class expertise and technologies with a proven track record in the industry.

The scope of the contracts includes coiled tubing services with thru-tubing downhole tools, stimulation services, including equipment and chemicals/fluid systems, surface well testing services, wireline, and production logging services and tools, saturation monitoring, and well integrity.

The six artificial islands covered by the awards are Asseifiya, Ettouk, Al Ghallan, and Umm Al Anbar in the Upper Zakum field and Al Qatia and Bu Sikeen in the SARB field.

Over 80 per cent of the total award value will flow back into the UAE economy under Adnoc’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Adnoc Upstream Executive Director, said the contracts will drive efficiencies of drilling and related services, and optimise costs in Adnoc’s offshore operations as it ramps up drilling activities to increase its production capacity and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

Previously, Adnoc Offshore’s rigless services were provided through several discrete service-specific contracts. However, unifying the scope through integrated service contracts, underpins Adnoc’s smart approach to procurement and provides Adnoc Offshore with operational flexibility while enabling cost efficiencies and single point responsibility by the contractors.

Ahmad Saqer Al-Suwaidi, CEO of Adnoc Offshore, said: 'These contracts are an important contributor to Adnoc Offshore’s plans to build our production capacity to over 2 million barrels a day in the coming years to support the Adnoc Group’s smart growth strategy.'

This article has been amended from its original source.