Saudi Arabia Ban Ministers From Joining, Heading Companies' Boards

Published September 12th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
This comes as a part of Saudis efforts to fight corruption among state officials. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
However, exceptions to this ban are approved by the order of the prime minister.

Saudi Arabia has decided to prohibit ministers from joining or heading boards of companies, according to an amendment published by the official newspaper "Umm Al-Qura".

This comes as a part of Saudis efforts to fight corruption among state officials.

The new amendment to decree No. 27/A, dated May 1, 200 aims at restricting any potential conflict of interest in awarding government contracts to certain firms thus improving governance.

However, exceptions to this ban are approved by the order of the prime minister.

Tags:Saudi Arabiaanti-corruption

