Uber: Forgotten items reveal surprising belongings

ALBAWABA - Uber said in an annual report that personal items left behind by some customers include strange belongings such as ankle monitors used to track released prisoners, fingernails, and even slushie machines.

In its Lost & Found Index for 2023, the company said phones, wallets, keys, jewelry, and headphones topped the list of the top 10 most forgotten items in Uber-run vehicles.

The list of more than 50 bizarre items left behind by passengers included a Christmas ornament in the shape of American actor Danny DeVito, a flaming sword, chicken wings, six cakes, painted mouse traps, a pregnancy test kit, dental sets, a light saber, drugs, and Gucci shoes.

The annual report, which is being released for seven years, aims to remind customers how to retrieve their lost items using the company's smart app.

By using the app's feature, customers can report lost items and contact drivers to retrieve them for a fee of $15, Uber said.