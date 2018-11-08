UK’s ITV Choice Enters the Middle East via MyHD Partnership

Audiences will be able to watch dramas including Vanity Fair,Victoria and Vera and programmes such as The Voice UK and The Voice Kids, among others. (ITV)

British entertainment channel, ITV Choice, has partnered with MyHD, a DTH HD Pay-TV platform in the region with localised Arabic subtitles, and has also extended its partnership with du as part of its English package.

Audiences will be able to watch dramas including Vanity Fair,Victoria and Vera and programmes such as The Voice UK and The Voice Kids, among others.

Commenting on the partnership, Neale Dennett, ITV Choice channel director, said: “We are extremely pleased to be adding more distribution partners, and increasing the reach of the ITV Choice Channel, as it goes from strength to strength across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. We very much look forward to working with new partners MyHD and Cookie TV, and for the first time bringing to their viewers the very best of Big British Entertainment.”

MyHD CEO added: “MyHD believes in the power of great compelling stories and fresh entertainment which goes beyond ethnicity. We truly believe that ITV Choice HD offers that to our diverse multicultural viewership in MENA. As a company, we also appreciate ITV as they listen to their partners, respect, and appreciate the uniqueness of the region.”