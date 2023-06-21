  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UK inflation still unexpectedly high in May

UK inflation still unexpectedly high in May

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Published June 21st, 2023 - 07:19 GMT
UK Inflation still unexpectedly high in May
UK inflation remains high - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Official United Kingdom (UK) government data, issued Wednesday, showed UK inflation still unexpectedly high in May, at 8.7 percent, Agence France-Press reported.

UK inflation remains unchanged from April, despite measures taken by the government to address the issue, including multiple rate hikes.

Nonetheless, to address sticky inflation, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates again Thursday to combat elevated consumer prices, according to AFP.

A previous report put price inflation in UK at nearly 9 percent in May.

Tags:ukinflationPricesEconomyPolicy

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...