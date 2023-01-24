UK realtor sues Twitter allegedly for unpaid rent

  1. Home
Published January 24th, 2023 - 11:23 GMT
AFP image
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 04, 2022, an illustration photo shows a phone screen displaying a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background, in Washington, DC. Twitter boss Elon Musk announced in a series of tweets on January 21, 2023, that the company's subscription service would show less advertising to users, including an ad-free tier. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) / NO USE AFTER FEBRUARY 21, 2023 01:32:58 GMT

ALBAWABA - Crown Estate, which is responsible for the Royal Crown's property management in Britain, sued Twitter allegedly for late rent payment of its London office space, news outlets reported.

The British company, which oversees a group of British-owned properties, filed the case against Twitter in London's Supreme Court last week, the Guardian reported.

The Crown Estate owns a property portfolio worth £15.6 billion ($19.2 billion). That comprises 241 locations in central London.

The company said the court action is related to "rental arrears" on the social media platform’s office space in the city.

No other details, including the amount Twitter allegedly owed, were available.

There was no immediate comment from Twitter, a popular social media firm with its main offices located in San Francisco, California.

