UK realtor sues Twitter allegedly for unpaid rent

ALBAWABA - Crown Estate, which is responsible for the Royal Crown's property management in Britain, sued Twitter allegedly for late rent payment of its London office space, news outlets reported.

The British company, which oversees a group of British-owned properties, filed the case against Twitter in London's Supreme Court last week, the Guardian reported.

Twitter sued by crown estate over alleged unpaid rent on London HQ https://t.co/0QIw9XOUlH — Guardian news (@guardiannews) January 24, 2023

The Crown Estate owns a property portfolio worth £15.6 billion ($19.2 billion). That comprises 241 locations in central London.

The company said the court action is related to "rental arrears" on the social media platform’s office space in the city.

No other details, including the amount Twitter allegedly owed, were available.

There was no immediate comment from Twitter, a popular social media firm with its main offices located in San Francisco, California.