UK: Unemployment Rate Rises Due to Lockdown

Published September 15th, 2020 - 12:00 GMT
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise to 4.1%. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The unemployment rate increased to 4.1% in the three months to July from 3.9% in the April-June period, the Office for National Statistics said, according to Reuters.

Britain’s unemployment rate rose for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March, official data showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate increased to 4.1% in the three months to July from 3.9% in the April-June period, the Office for National Statistics said, according to Reuters.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise to 4.1%.

However, a fall in the number of people in employment was less severe than expected at 12,000, compared with a median forecast for a fall of 125,000 in the Reuters poll.

Loading content ...